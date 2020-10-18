Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Set at $225.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.29.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $206.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

