Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Purchases $27,280.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,305.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00.

On Friday, September 25th, David Golub purchased 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00.

On Monday, September 28th, David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, David Golub purchased 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00.

On Monday, September 21st, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00.

On Friday, September 18th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, David Golub purchased 31,558 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $406,151.46.

On Thursday, September 3rd, David Golub acquired 7,206 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $94,758.90.

GBDC opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 328,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

