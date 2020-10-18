Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $115.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 10,203 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $984,385.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 30,433 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $3,214,942.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,102,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,173 shares of company stock valued at $45,764,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 52.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 34.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

