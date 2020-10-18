GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.76.

GoPro stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.16. GoPro has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335,081 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,104,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 401,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 159,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,155 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

