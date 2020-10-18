Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.08

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.08 and traded as low as $10.00. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gouverneur Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.