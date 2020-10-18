Graco Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

GGG opened at $65.57 on Friday. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,051 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 10.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,174,000 after purchasing an additional 361,935 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 15.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,375,000 after purchasing an additional 345,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Graco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,416,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,903,000 after purchasing an additional 302,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,717,110.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,661 shares of company stock worth $28,795,974 in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

