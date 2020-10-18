Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $16.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

NYSE GPK opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 91,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 245,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

