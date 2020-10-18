Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 97.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter valued at about $185,000.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

