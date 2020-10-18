GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,607,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 673.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 153,579 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 131,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

