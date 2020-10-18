Grid+ Achieves Market Cap of $5.01 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Grid+ has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $67,529.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.13 or 0.04862939 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

Grid+ is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

