Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Grupo Lala SAB De CV stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Grupo Lala SAB De CV has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.
Grupo Lala SAB De CV Company Profile
