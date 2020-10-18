Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Grupo Lala SAB De CV stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Grupo Lala SAB De CV has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Grupo Lala SAB De CV Company Profile

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, markets, distributes, and sells milk, dairy products, beverages, and other products. The company provides yoghurt, cream, cheese, ice cream, desserts, butter, and margarine; and beverages and other products, such as juices, cold cuts, and packaging and milk by-products.

