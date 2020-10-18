Halliburton (HAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $12.25 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.