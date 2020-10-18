Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,120 at Berenberg Bank

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price objective (up from GBX 2,080 ($27.18)) on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma plc (HLMA.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,079.44 ($27.17).

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,475 ($32.34) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,301.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,219.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. Halma plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,510 ($32.79). The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 50.93.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

