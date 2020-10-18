Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Given New GBX 30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Hammerson to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 107.17 ($1.40).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 16.38 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 162.65 ($2.13). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other news, insider Desmond (Des) de Beer bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £156,000 ($203,815.00).

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

