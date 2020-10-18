HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $41.92 on Thursday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.098 per share. This is a positive change from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

