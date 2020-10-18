HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. ValuEngine cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Shares of HCA opened at $135.12 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

