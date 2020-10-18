Head-To-Head Analysis: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) & Trade Desk (NYSE:TTD)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Medallia has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.1% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -31.54% -30.19% -17.38% Trade Desk 17.57% 18.10% 6.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Medallia and Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 8 0 2.80 Trade Desk 0 8 6 0 2.43

Medallia currently has a consensus price target of $36.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.10%. Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $455.21, suggesting a potential downside of 24.76%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medallia is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallia and Trade Desk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million 11.40 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -23.10 Trade Desk $661.06 million 42.78 $108.32 million $2.27 266.52

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Medallia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

