Head to Head Comparison: CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) vs. Colony Capital (NASDAQ:CLNY)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Colony Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -4.08% 2.43% 0.19% Colony Capital -139.04% -61.11% -22.60%

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Colony Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $139.99 million 0.85 $345.67 million ($0.50) -16.00 Colony Capital $2.33 billion 0.65 -$1.05 billion $0.50 6.26

CIM Commercial Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Capital. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CIM Commercial Trust and Colony Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Colony Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Colony Capital has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given Colony Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Colony Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Colony Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Capital has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colony Capital beats CIM Commercial Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in New York, Paris and London, and has over 400 employees across 17 locations in ten countries.

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.