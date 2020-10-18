Head-To-Head Comparison: Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) & Smith & Wesson Brands (OTCMKTS:SWBI)

Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Neon Bloom and Smith & Wesson Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Bloom 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 4 0 2.80

Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus price target of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 36.65%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Neon Bloom.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neon Bloom and Smith & Wesson Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.37 -$61.23 million $0.82 20.35

Neon Bloom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Neon Bloom has a beta of 6.11, indicating that its share price is 511% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Bloom and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A Smith & Wesson Brands -1.29% 23.00% 13.18%

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Neon Bloom on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neon Bloom Company Profile

Neon Bloom, Inc. is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands. It also provides manufacturing services, which include forging, heat treating, rapid prototyping, tooling, finishing, plating, machining, and custom plastic injection molding to other businesses under the Smith & Wesson and Smith & Wesson Precision Components brands; and sells parts purchased through third parties. The company sells its products to gun enthusiasts, collectors, sportsmen, competitive shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement, security agencies, officers, and military agencies. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. markets its products through independent dealers, retailers, in-store retails, and direct to consumers; print, broadcast, and digital advertising campaigns; social and electronic media; and in-store retail merchandising strategies. The company was formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation and changed its name to Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. in June 2020. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

