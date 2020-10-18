Head to Head Comparison: NovaGold Resources (NG) vs. Its Competitors

NovaGold Resources (NYSE: NG) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NovaGold Resources to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for NovaGold Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 731 2808 2605 94 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 18.28%. Given NovaGold Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -27.06% -14.50% NovaGold Resources Competitors -18.07% -11.10% -1.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$27.76 million -122.22 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 15.60

NovaGold Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NovaGold Resources peers beat NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

