Head-To-Head Contrast: AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AzurRx BioPharma and Aprea Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aprea Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

AzurRx BioPharma currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 225.48%. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $35.80, indicating a potential upside of 48.92%. Given AzurRx BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AzurRx BioPharma is more favorable than Aprea Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AzurRx BioPharma and Aprea Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma N/A N/A -$15.18 million N/A N/A Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$28.06 million ($4.67) -5.15

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AzurRx BioPharma and Aprea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma N/A -613.38% -184.88% Aprea Therapeutics N/A -67.57% -41.86%

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. It has commenced a Phase 3 clinical trial in p53 mutant MDS and completed enrollment in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in p53 mutant MDS and AML with APR-246 and azacitidine; and additional Phase 1/2 trials of APR-246 in MDS and AML in combination with approved anti-cancer therapies, as well as developing next generation p53 reactivators. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

