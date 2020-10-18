Head to Head Contrast: bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) & Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nantkwest and bluebird bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nantkwest $40,000.00 24,887.09 -$65.79 million ($0.70) -13.17 bluebird bio $44.67 million 83.17 -$789.61 million ($14.31) -3.92

Nantkwest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. Nantkwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Nantkwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 71.7% of Nantkwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of bluebird bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nantkwest and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nantkwest -162,086.03% -52.71% -44.50% bluebird bio -272.66% -47.02% -36.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nantkwest and bluebird bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nantkwest 0 0 1 0 3.00 bluebird bio 0 4 14 0 2.78

Nantkwest presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.23%. bluebird bio has a consensus price target of $104.15, indicating a potential upside of 85.66%. Given Nantkwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nantkwest is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Risk & Volatility

Nantkwest has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company's product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets; and Novo Nordisk A/S to develop in vivo genome editing treatments for genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

