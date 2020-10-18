Head to Head Review: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) versus Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (NASDAQ:GRCU)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Daseke alerts:

24.2% of Daseke shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Daseke shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Daseke has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Daseke and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 0 3 0 3.00 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daseke currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.04%. Given Daseke’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Daseke is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke -19.33% 47.41% 2.86% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daseke and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.74 billion 0.24 -$307.40 million $0.03 212.33 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Daseke.

Summary

Daseke beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials. It also provides industrial warehousing space. As of March 8, 2019, the company operated a fleet of approximately 6,000 tractors and 13,000 flatbed and specialized trailers. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.