Head to Head Review: National Lampoon (OTCMKTS:NLMP) and Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

National Lampoon (OTCMKTS:NLMP) and Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

National Lampoon has a beta of 29.91, indicating that its share price is 2,891% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lions Gate Entertainment has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for National Lampoon and Lions Gate Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Lampoon 0 0 0 0 N/A Lions Gate Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50

Lions Gate Entertainment has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 39.06%. Given Lions Gate Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lions Gate Entertainment is more favorable than National Lampoon.

Profitability

This table compares National Lampoon and Lions Gate Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Lampoon N/A N/A N/A Lions Gate Entertainment -2.22% 6.26% 2.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Lampoon and Lions Gate Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Lampoon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lions Gate Entertainment $3.89 billion 0.47 -$188.40 million $0.38 22.00

National Lampoon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lions Gate Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.9% of National Lampoon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment beats National Lampoon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Lampoon

National Lampoon Inc. engages in the comedy publication business. It publishes National Lampoon, a humor magazine; and Animal House, a comedy film, as well as franchises films, such as Vacation and Van Wilder. The company was formerly known as J2 Communications Inc. and changed its name to National Lampoon Inc. in November 2002. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Pictures segment is involved in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment engages in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming, as well as sells and licenses music from television broadcasts of its productions, and licenses its films and television programs to ancillary markets. This segment also sells or rents television production movies or series on packaged media and through digital media platforms; and produces, syndicates, and distributes 90 television shows on approximately 40 networks. The Media Networks segment distributes STARZ branded premium subscription video services; streaming services on subscription video-on-demand platforms; and content and other programming services. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

