Head to Head Review: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) vs. Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brainsway and Sintx Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway $23.10 million 2.82 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -12.02 Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 67.25 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brainsway.

Profitability

This table compares Brainsway and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway -42.27% -38.87% -23.93% Sintx Technologies -633.61% -50.89% -35.49%

Volatility & Risk

Brainsway has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Brainsway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brainsway and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brainsway presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 94.12%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Brainsway’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brainsway is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Summary

Brainsway beats Sintx Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

