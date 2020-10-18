Head-To-Head Survey: Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) versus Peninsula Energy (NYSE:PENMF)

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) and Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Denison Mines and Peninsula Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denison Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peninsula Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denison Mines and Peninsula Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines $11.72 million 18.65 -$13.67 million ($0.02) -17.46 Peninsula Energy $6.59 million 1.88 -$42.52 million ($0.07) -0.76

Denison Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Peninsula Energy. Denison Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peninsula Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Denison Mines and Peninsula Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines -104.48% -7.57% -5.31% Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Denison Mines has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peninsula Energy has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Denison Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Denison Mines beats Peninsula Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

