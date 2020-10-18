Head-To-Head Survey: Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) versus Applied DNA Sciences (OTCMKTS:APDN)

Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) and Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Alpha and Applied DNA Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Alpha -772.70% N/A -759.40% Applied DNA Sciences -304.46% -180.24% -101.70%

Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Alpha and Applied DNA Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Alpha $1.97 million 0.51 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Applied DNA Sciences $5.39 million 7.35 -$8.62 million ($10.46) -0.74

Generation Alpha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied DNA Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Generation Alpha and Applied DNA Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied DNA Sciences has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 179.22%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than Generation Alpha.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied DNA Sciences beats Generation Alpha on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Alpha Company Profile

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and related equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lightning controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity ng accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. Its primarily serves commercial and retail cannabis growers in the medical and adult use recreational markets; distributors; and retailers. Generation Alpha, Inc. markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings, as well as ecommerce websites. The company was formerly known as Solis Tek Inc. Generation Alpha, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Upland, California.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA. It also provides DNAnet, Smart DNA, and Backtrac that are molecular tags to link evidence and offenders to specific crime scenes; Beacon locked optical markers, which create a protected covert screening tool that can be adapted to packaging, security labels, and high-value assets through inks, varnishes, and coatings; and SigNify IF portable DNA readers that provides real-time authentication of molecular tags. In addition, the company offers Applied DNA Sciences Portal, a software platform that enables customers to manage the security of company-marked goods from point of marking to point of authentication or validation to end of life; and DNA Transfer Systems and Cannabis Tracking System, which offer remote Internet access for real-time monitoring. Further, it provides CertainT Supply Chain Platform that provides proof of product claims for materials, items, or products; and Triathlon PCR systems that allow for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences. Additionally, the company offers contract research services for the nucleic acid-based medical and biologic markets; and various RNA based drug and biologic customers for preclinical studies. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

