Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $63.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $62.34 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $43,876,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Henry Schein by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 628,306 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 417,250 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 183.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after buying an additional 352,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.2% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after buying an additional 350,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

