Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.05. Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 269,018 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and a P/E ratio of 12.08.

About Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

