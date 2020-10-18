HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG) versus Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Head to Head Contrast

HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMG/Courtland Properties and Boston Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMG/Courtland Properties $80,000.00 136.57 $270,000.00 N/A N/A Boston Properties $2.96 billion 4.08 $521.53 million $7.01 11.08

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Dividends

HMG/Courtland Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Boston Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares HMG/Courtland Properties and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMG/Courtland Properties -738.72% -2.83% -1.92% Boston Properties 35.18% 12.72% 4.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.0% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

HMG/Courtland Properties has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HMG/Courtland Properties and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMG/Courtland Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Properties 0 7 8 0 2.53

Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $110.47, indicating a potential upside of 42.23%. Given Boston Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Summary

Boston Properties beats HMG/Courtland Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMG/Courtland Properties

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

