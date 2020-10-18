Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,144 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

