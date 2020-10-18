Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,151 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 155.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 299.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,793 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 55.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 412,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

