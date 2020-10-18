Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 110.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.54. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

