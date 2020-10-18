Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVTI opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.36 million, a PE ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 1.51. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

