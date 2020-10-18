Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total transaction of $21,187,441.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,978,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,465 shares of company stock worth $83,297,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

