Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in United Rentals by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,376,000 after purchasing an additional 989,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Rentals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,021 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United Rentals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,491,000 after purchasing an additional 190,007 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $192.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $203.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.26 and its 200 day moving average is $149.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

