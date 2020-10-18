Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after buying an additional 76,048 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.