Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.49.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

