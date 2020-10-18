Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Century Communities worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.88. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

