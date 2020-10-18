Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $260,000 Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE:CRI opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.69. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.