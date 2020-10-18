Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 121.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 232,389 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $12,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $48.42 on Friday. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

