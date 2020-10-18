Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average is $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.