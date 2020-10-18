Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.0% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after buying an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $1,313,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

