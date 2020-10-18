Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQX. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.84.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

