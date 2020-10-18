Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 38,619 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of EnLink Midstream worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENLC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.03.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,089.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

