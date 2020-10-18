Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $137.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,960.43, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.