Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in US Xpress Enterprises were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 53,076 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

Shares of USX stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 2.24.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 3,261 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $35,903.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,805 shares of company stock valued at $579,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

