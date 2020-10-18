Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,550 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAWS shares. BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $70,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. Lawson Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $412.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.