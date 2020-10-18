Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,828 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHP. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 314.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 601,764 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 975.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 365,786 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $7,066,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 193,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

