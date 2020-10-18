Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 109.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,586 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in CyrusOne by 270.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after buying an additional 1,375,091 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $82,811,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 135.6% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,432,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,224,000 after buying an additional 824,486 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 41.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,980,000 after acquiring an additional 748,827 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $76.91 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 452.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.